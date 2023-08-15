Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine eyes grounded Russian cargo planes in Canada, Germany as asset seizures stall

Antonov Airlines seeks to expand its NATO cargo fleet with 4 seized Russian planes worth over $240 million, but confiscation obstacles persist despite Canada’s precedent.
Alya Shandra
15/08/2023
Ruslan in canada plane Russian confiscation Ukraine
A parked Ruslan in Canada. Credit: Blogto.com
Ukraine is seeking to confiscate Russian-owned Antonov An-124 “Ruslan” cargo planes stranded in Canada and Germany due to sanctions, potentially adding them to the Ukrainian company Antonov’s fleet, Ekonomichna Pravda reports.

One An-124 belonging to Russian company Volga-Dnepr has been grounded at Toronto’s airport since late February, accruing $560,000 in parking fees. Three more are stranded at Germany’s Leipzig airport.

Canada to confiscate huge Russian cargo plane, hand it to Ukraine: Trudeau

According to Antonov lawyers, the planes’ flight certifications from the Russian operator are fraudulent, posing safety risks. Antonov, the original manufacturer, holds sole authority for recertification. This claim provides legal backing for Ukraine to seize the planes, though court appeals could delay transfers.

Antonov Airlines currently operates five An-124s, which continue NATO missions from Leipzig despite the war. The addition of four seized Russian planes, worth over $240 million combined, would expand Antonov’s fleet and capacity to serve NATO, according to the company’s April appeal to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Himars in Ruslan delivered to Poland ukrainian plane
Ukrainian Ruslan delivers first HIMARS to Poland. Credit: fakty.com.ua

Antonov also needs funding to rebuild its aircraft damaged by Russia’s invasion, most notably – the iconic Mriya airplane destroyed in the first days of Russia’s invasion.

However, confiscation faces legal roadblocks without laws enabling seizure of Russian assets, like Canada’s recent legislation. Though Germany joined the newly formed international Register of Damages from Russia’s invasion, no law yet allows asset seizures.

According to Ukraine’s Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra, selective case-by-case confiscations are difficult and a more universal mechanism is needed to make Russia pay.

