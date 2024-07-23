Eng
Boeing and Antonov sign agreement to bolster Ukraine’s drone capabilities

A newly inked agreement between Boeing and Antonov covers potential joint efforts in training, logistics, and maintenance for drones, including systems like the ScanEagle, transferred to Ukraine.
Vira Kravchuk
23/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier and drones
A Ukrainian soldier and a “squad” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff
Boeing Corporation and Ukraine’s Antonov Company inked a preliminary agreement that could lead to joint production of unmanned systems for Ukraine, potentially bolstering the country’s defense industry.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use drones in battles on land, in the sky, and at sea, with Ukraine even launching its Unmanned Systems Forces, a new branch of the military focused on drone warfare. 

The agreement between Boeing and Antonov focuses on possible collaboration in training, logistics support, and maintenance for drones such as Boeing’s ScanEagle. It also opens the door for Antonov to provide engineering support to the American aerospace giant, according to Breaking Defense.

Boeing’s defense CEO, Ted Colbert, emphasized the company’s commitment to Ukraine’s development and economic growth. 

“This agreement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry,” Colbert stated.

For Antonov, traditionally known for manufacturing large cargo planes, this partnership represents a shift in focus. 

The company’s flagship, An-225 Mriya, once the world’s largest cargo plane, was destroyed early in the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russian attacks on Antonov facilities further compromised the company’s ability to work on cargo planes, leading to plans for expanding into drone production.

This is not the first collaboration between the two companies. In 2018, Boeing agreed to supply Antonov with aircraft parts that were no longer available from Russia following the 2014 invasion of Crimea. That agreement aimed to help Antonov restart its stalled jet production.

 

