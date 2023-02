Several explosions rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid on the morning of February 22, the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov informs.

“Kharkiv is being attacked. Several explosions have already been heard in the city. Rocket launches from Russian territory are possible. Be careful,” he wrote.

Tags: Kharkiv, Russian missile attacks