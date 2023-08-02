Russians suffer heavy equipment losses in battle for Staromaiorske [photos]

Footage of destroyed Russian armored equipment of various types appeared after Ukrainian forces liberated Staromaiorske village in Donetsk Oblast on 27 July.

Mysiagin Telegram channel published photos showing one destroyed Russian T-80BV, one destroyed Russian MT-LBVM/K, one destroyed MT-LB, one damaged BMD-2 and three destroyed BMP-2.

It also demonstrates that the Russians rely not only on fortifications and huge minefields to defend themselves against the Ukrainian counteroffensive but also on mobile armored groups from various branches of the military.

Staromaiorske, which sits on the Mokri Yaly River, is located near the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a few kilometers south of the town of Velyka Novosilka.

Previously, on 25 July, it was reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success in the direction of Staromaiorske (9km south of Velyka Novosilka).

Staromaiorske lies in the Berdiansk direction, one of the three sectors where Ukrainian forces are conducting its summer counteroffensive.