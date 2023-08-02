Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russians suffer heavy equipment losses in battle for Staromaiorske [photos]

byIryna Voichuk
02/08/2023
1 minute read
Destroyed Russian BMP-2. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel
Footage of destroyed Russian armored equipment of various types appeared after Ukrainian forces liberated Staromaiorske village in Donetsk Oblast on 27 July.

Mysiagin Telegram channel published photos showing one destroyed Russian T-80BV, one destroyed Russian MT-LBVM/K, one destroyed MT-LB, one damaged BMD-2 and three destroyed BMP-2.

Destroyed Russian T-80BV. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel
Destroyed Russian MT-LBVM/K. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel
Destroyed Russian MT-LB. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel

It also demonstrates that the Russians rely not only on fortifications and huge minefields to defend themselves against the Ukrainian counteroffensive but also on mobile armored groups from various branches of the military.

Destroyed Russian BMP-1 or BMP-2. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel

Staromaiorske, which sits on the Mokri Yaly River, is located near the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a few kilometers south of the town of Velyka Novosilka.

Previously, on 25 July, it was reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success in the direction of Staromaiorske (9km south of Velyka Novosilka).

Staromaiorske lies in the Berdiansk direction, one of the three sectors where Ukrainian forces are conducting its summer counteroffensive.

Frontline report: Ukrainians use deception, trickery to capture Staromaiorske

