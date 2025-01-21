Support us on Patreon
Ukraine targets Russia’s 29th Combined Arms Army command center in Donetsk Oblast

This is at least fifth attack on Russian military command structures this month.
21/01/2025
Explosion in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. 20 January 2025. Screenshot: Telegram/Supernova Plus
Ukrainian defense forces conducted a precision strike on a Russian command post in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Militarnyi reports on 21 January. The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff stated that commanders of the Russian 29th Combined Arms Army were located at the targeted facility.

Volnovakha, a city in southern Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Currently, the frontline is 44 kilometers away from the city. Russia’s 29th Combined Arms Army has been participating in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.

CCTV footage shared on social media captured the moment of explosion on the evening of 20 January, showing a rapidly rising fire and smoke mushroom cloud, providing visual confirmation of the attack.

The General Staff also reported additional successful Ukrainian strikes, including a repeated hit on an oil depot in Liski, Voronezh Oblast, Russia, and damage to infrastructure at the Smolensk Aircraft Plant, where combat aircraft are manufactured and modernized.

Drones target Smolensk aviation plant, trigger oil depot fire in Voronezh Oblast

Russian sources confirmed long-range drone activity in Voronezh in Smolensk oblasts. It is, however, unclear from the reports if Ukraine has used drones or missiles to target the Volnovakha-based command post.

“Purposeful and systematic combat operations targeting important facilities of Russian invaders, aimed at enhancing the effect of sanctions pressure, will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against our country stops,” the General Staff announced.

The military command added that information about occupier casualties is being clarified.

This month alone, Ukraine targeted that headquarters of Russia’s 2nd Guards Army, 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, 3rd Army Corps, and 810th Marine Brigade.

