Ukraine’s General Staff removes Kurakhove sector from daily reports

Following the Russian occupation of Kurakhove town in Donetsk Oblast, the daily reports from the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff and the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces no longer mention the Kurakhove direction or front sector. According to Liga, military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov explained the reasoning behind this change. Meanwhile, Russia’s ground attacks have been focused on Pokrovsk.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

While intense fighting continues in the Kurakhove area, Trehubov emphasized that the Kurakhove sector hasn’t “disappeared from reports” – instead, the system of front sectors within the Donetsk operational group has been reorganized.

What was previously known as the Vremivka sector in the region’s south is now called the Novopavlivka sector, which has incorporated part of the Kurakhove sector. The remaining portion of the Kurakhove direction has been added to the Pokrovsk sector.

“This is due to the enemy currently concentrating their efforts in the direction of these settlements. That’s why it will be more logical to name them this way, as these are the routes through which the enemy is advancing on us,” Trehubov said.

The Kurakhove and Vremivka sectors were last mentioned in reports on 10 January. Notably, Novopavlivka, toward which the Russians are now advancing, is located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which has never seen the Russian ground attacks as of now.

Situation in Toretsk

According to the DeepState OSINT project, the operational situation in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, is deteriorating. The Russian military is gradually taking control of the city, with intense fighting ongoing in the central and northern districts.

“Overall, the trend in the city is extremely concerning, with the enemy gradually infiltrating and taking it under their control. In particular, active fighting continues in the central part of the city, which is characterized by high-rise buildings, and which have unfortunately all fallen under enemy control,” DeepState reported.

Significant Russian infantry movements are being observed between waste heaps in the northern part of the city and its western outskirts. These areas, built up with detached houses, have become hiding and fortification spots for enemy forces seeking further advancement.

“It won’t be news if the northern part of the city falls under complete enemy control in the near future, as the endless deployment of infantry, which is difficult to detect among the buildings, is taking its toll,” DeepState says.

According to DeepState, fighting also continues in other parts of the area:

“Fighting continues in the ‘Zabalka’ district, which the Russians have almost completely occupied. Assault attempts continue in the direction of Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka, but the units holding defense in this area of responsibility are multiplying all enemy attempts by zero,” DeepState stated.

Combat operations in eastern Ukraine: Russia attacks, Ukraine on defensive

The Khortytsia Grouping, responsible for the operations in eastern Ukraine, reports that some Ukrainian positions in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors have been destroyed as a result of Russian assaults.

“Combat engagements occurred in Chasovyi Yar, in the area of Stupochky, Dyliivka, and in Toretsk. Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of assault operations and enemy fire. Measures are ongoing to contain and destroy the remaining enemy assault groups,” Khortytsia group stated.

The report notes that during the past day, the enemy’s main offensive efforts were concentrated on the Pokrovsk sector.

Russians conducted offensive operations, mostly without using armored vehicles, in the areas of multiple settlements. Ukraine’s defense forces are resisting Russian attempts to exploit numerical advantages and develop their offensive, while measures are being taken to prevent deterioration of the tactical situation.

According to the report, in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions across sectors but failed to advance. In the Lyman sector, assaults on Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Terniv, and Makiivka were repelled, the Khortytsia Grouping confirmed. In the Siversk sector, Russian troops using motorcycles for movement were destroyed near Bilohorivka. In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces are resisting attacks in Ulakliv, Novyi Komar, Neskuchne, and Vremivka, while Russia continues amassing troops for further offensives.

Ukrainian troops reportedly repelled that Russian assaults on positions in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, as well as in the areas of several villages in the Kupiansk sector.

General situation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported via Facebook that 166 combat engagements occurred across the front during the past day, with the highest number – 77 – in the Pokrovsk sector.

