Russian forces have made significant advances in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, infiltrating the city’s eastern residential districts and threatening its industrial zone, according to Ukrainian analytical portal DeepState.

Kurakhove’s fall would threaten a key Ukrainian strongpoint that helps protect the strategic city of Pokrovsk. The industrial city’s position along the H15 highway makes it crucial for Ukrainian logistics and defense of the western Donetsk Oblast, while its industrial facilities have served as important fortified positions for Ukrainian forces throughout the war.

The report claims Russian infantry units are operating along Pobedy Street and Prokofiev Avenue in eastern Kurakhove, while simultaneously advancing north of the city toward Stari Terny village.

“Infantry is gradually infiltrating city blocks but faces a challenging industrial zone ahead. A breakthrough from Stari Terny would severely complicate holding the industrial zone, as the enemy could approach from two directions, completely cutting off logistics,” DeepState reports.

Heavy fighting continues in Sontsivka and along the Sukhi Yaly River line through multiple villages, where Russian forces are pressing from all directions in an apparent attempt to encircle the area. South of Kurakhove, Russian units are advancing toward the H15 highway through the Yasna Polyana-Maksymivka sector.

The analytical portal also alleges some Ukrainian commanders are submitting inaccurate position reports to the General Staff, particularly regarding the status of Berestky, which has reportedly fallen under Russian control.

Read more: