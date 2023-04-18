Russia possibly devirted some resources from Donetsk City to Bakhmut sector – UK intel

Situation in Donetsk Oblast as of 18 April 2023. Map: liveuamap (event markers made transparent to retain the readability of the place names)

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defence Ministry reports heavy fighting and a potential reduction of Russian troop numbers around Donetsk City, with creeping advances by Russian MoD and Wagner Group forces continuing in Bakhmut, and both sides questioning the sequencing of any major drawdown of their units.

The ministry wrote:

“Heavy fighting has continued along the Donbas front line. However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources towards the Bakhmut sector.”

“In Bakhmut, Russian MoD and Wagner Group forces continue to make creeping advances. The front line in the town centre largely follows the main railway line. Ukraine is generally holding Russia’s envelopment from the south along the line of Korsunskovo Street, the old main road west out of town.”

“For both sides, the exact sequencing of any major drawdown of their units around Bakhmut has become a critical question, with Ukraine wanting to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve.”

