Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Harry Potter and Saltburn actors to star in film by Russian director

A Russian director who left his country after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has cast major Hollywood talent in his upcoming film.
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
3 minute read
Meling harry
Harry Edward Melling, an English actor known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series of films. Credit: IMDb
Harry Potter and Saltburn actors to star in film by Russian director

Harry Meling, known for his role in “Harry Potter,” Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and Riley Keough from “The House That Jack Built” will appear in an upcoming film by Russian director Kantemir Balagov, Deadline reported on 9 April.

The actors’ specific roles remain undisclosed. The film, titled “Butterfly Jam,” is scheduled to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The story reportedly follows members of a Circassian community in New Jersey. The main character is a teenager whose parents run a traditional cuisine establishment, according to the report.

The teenager trains to become a professional wrestler in his free time. His situation changes when he must “take responsibility for his father’s guilt and face difficulties.”

Initially, Balagov planned to film the project in Russia under the title “Monica.” The director relocated to the United States in 2022 after condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Balagov co-wrote the screenplay with Russian writer Maria Stepnova, who continues to live and work in Moscow.

The Russian filmmaker has presented several films at the Cannes Film Festival. His film “Beanpole” was Russia’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.

AR Content, Alexander Rodnyansky’s production company, will produce “Butterfly Jam.” Rodnyansky previously helped create Ukraine’s 1+1 channel and Russia’s STS media holding.

In March 2022, Rodnyansky, as president of the international film festival “Kinotavr,” announced the event’s indefinite postponement. The festival’s future remains uncertain, with the project currently on hold.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!