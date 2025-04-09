Harry Potter and Saltburn actors to star in film by Russian director

Harry Meling, known for his role in “Harry Potter,” Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and Riley Keough from “The House That Jack Built” will appear in an upcoming film by Russian director Kantemir Balagov, Deadline reported on 9 April.

The actors’ specific roles remain undisclosed. The film, titled “Butterfly Jam,” is scheduled to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The story reportedly follows members of a Circassian community in New Jersey. The main character is a teenager whose parents run a traditional cuisine establishment, according to the report.

The teenager trains to become a professional wrestler in his free time. His situation changes when he must “take responsibility for his father’s guilt and face difficulties.”

Initially, Balagov planned to film the project in Russia under the title “Monica.” The director relocated to the United States in 2022 after condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Balagov co-wrote the screenplay with Russian writer Maria Stepnova, who continues to live and work in Moscow.

The Russian filmmaker has presented several films at the Cannes Film Festival. His film “Beanpole” was Russia’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.

AR Content, Alexander Rodnyansky’s production company, will produce “Butterfly Jam.” Rodnyansky previously helped create Ukraine’s 1+1 channel and Russia’s STS media holding.

In March 2022, Rodnyansky, as president of the international film festival “Kinotavr,” announced the event’s indefinite postponement. The festival’s future remains uncertain, with the project currently on hold.

