Russian forces made significant territorial gains near five settlements in the Donetsk Oblast as of 9 December, according to the analytical project DeepState.

The reported advances occurred in Trudove, Kurahove, near Shevchenko, Vidrodzhennia, and Pushkine.

The Kurakhove direction remains the most challenging on the front. Kurakhove serves as a critical logistical center for Ukrainian forces in southern Donbas. Capturing the town would allow Russian troops to disrupt supply routes essential for sustaining Ukrainian military operations in the oblast.

This latest development follows a series of escalating tensions in the oblast. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 December that the Kremlin is likely to persist in attempts to capture Pokrovsk, despite substantial human and material losses.

Russia continues its efforts to capture remaining areas of Donetsk Oblast, focusing on Pokrovsk. Its strategic importance stems from its role as a logistics hub and transportation nexus for Ukrainian forces, making it essential for sustaining military operations in the eastern front.

Reuters has reported an unprecedented weekly territorial gain by Russian troops, capturing approximately 235 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. This marks the most significant advancement since the beginning of the 2022 invasion.

The ISW reported that Russian forces are currently progressing at a notably faster rate compared to the entire year of 2023. The strategic advances are attributed to the identified vulnerabilities in the Ukrainian defensive line.

