Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians forces advance near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Russian troops have captured nearly 235 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in a single week, marking a significant escalation.
byMaria Tril
09/12/2024
1 minute read
kurakhove
The map shows Russian advances in the Kurakhove direction, Donetsk Oblast, as of 9 December 2024. Credit: Deep State map
Russians forces advance near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Russian forces made significant territorial gains near five settlements in the Donetsk Oblast as of 9 December, according to the analytical project DeepState.

The reported advances occurred in Trudove, Kurahove, near Shevchenko, Vidrodzhennia, and Pushkine.

The Kurakhove direction remains the most challenging on the front. Kurakhove serves as a critical logistical center for Ukrainian forces in southern Donbas. Capturing the town would allow Russian troops to disrupt supply routes essential for sustaining Ukrainian military operations in the oblast.

This latest development follows a series of escalating tensions in the oblast. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 December that the Kremlin is likely to persist in attempts to capture Pokrovsk, despite substantial human and material losses.

Russia continues its efforts to capture remaining areas of Donetsk Oblast, focusing on Pokrovsk. Its strategic importance stems from its role as a logistics hub and transportation nexus for Ukrainian forces, making it essential for sustaining military operations in the eastern front.

Reuters has reported an unprecedented weekly territorial gain by Russian troops, capturing approximately 235 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. This marks the most significant advancement since the beginning of the 2022 invasion.

The ISW reported that Russian forces are currently progressing at a notably faster rate compared to the entire year of 2023. The strategic advances are attributed to the identified vulnerabilities in the Ukrainian defensive line.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts