Trump reverses position on Russia rejoining G7 economic group

Former President Donald Trump reversed his stance on Russia rejoining the Group of Seven, saying that the timing is wrong for Russia to return to the influential economic group.

Russia was expelled from the G7 (then G8) in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea and involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine. The group cited Russia’s violation of international norms as the main reason for its removal.

“I think it’s not good timing now,” Trump said on 6 May during a meeting of his World Cup task force.

Trump criticized previous decision-makers on the issue, saying, “We missed that gate with another great decision by some people that shouldn’t have been making decisions.”

Trump’s comments come as his peace efforts for Ukraine face challenges. Russian leader Vladimir Putin demanded significant territory to end the invasion.

Just months ago, Trump expressed support for Russia’s return to the group. On 13 February, he told reporters, “I’d love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out.”

Trump claimed that G7 membership might have prevented the Ukraine invasion. “If he was sitting around the table with other people — seven people hammering him and saying, ‘let’s not do this’ — you wouldn’t probably have had the problems that you’ve had,” Trump said on 6 May.

This isn’t the first time Trump has supported Russia’s return to the group. During his previous term, he repeatedly suggested Russia should rejoin the G7. The group currently includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States.

