Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump reverses position on Russia rejoining G7 economic group

US President Trump cited bad timing in his latest comments about Russia’s potential return to the G7, contradicting his earlier position on the matter.
byMaria Tril
07/05/2025
3 minute read
G7
Flags of Group of Seven around podium, countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, USA. Credit: Getty Images.
Trump reverses position on Russia rejoining G7 economic group

Former President Donald Trump reversed his stance on Russia rejoining the Group of Seven, saying that the timing is wrong for Russia to return to the influential economic group.

Russia was expelled from the G7 (then G8) in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea and involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine. The group cited Russia’s violation of international norms as the main reason for its removal.

“I think it’s not good timing now,” Trump said on 6 May during a meeting of his World Cup task force.

Trump criticized previous decision-makers on the issue, saying, “We missed that gate with another great decision by some people that shouldn’t have been making decisions.”

Trump’s comments come as his peace efforts for Ukraine face challenges. Russian leader Vladimir Putin demanded significant territory to end the invasion.

Just months ago, Trump expressed support for Russia’s return to the group. On 13 February, he told reporters, “I’d love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out.”

Trump claimed that G7 membership might have prevented the Ukraine invasion. “If he was sitting around the table with other people — seven people hammering him and saying, ‘let’s not do this’ — you wouldn’t probably have had the problems that you’ve had,” Trump said on 6 May.

This isn’t the first time Trump has supported Russia’s return to the group. During his previous term, he repeatedly suggested Russia should rejoin the G7. The group currently includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts