G7 leaders assure further assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia “for as long as necessary”

As Ukraine marks 1,000 days of war, G7 leaders have acknowledged the country’s “enormous suffering” while praising its unprecedented resilience.
byMaria Tril
16/11/2024
1 minute read
G7 Italia
Credit: G7 Italia. Tiberio Barchielli
The Group of Seven nations have reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, according to a statement issued on 16 November at the initiative of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who currently chairs the G7.

Concerns over whether Ukraine will keep on receiving the military and technical aid to counter Russian aggression grew when Ukraine was about to lose one of the biggest assistance providers, the US, as Trump won the elections. Earlier he claimed to cut military aid and described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money.”

“We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction,” said the statement.

The G7 leaders acknowledged that Ukraine has endured “enormous suffering” during the 1,000 days of war while praising the Ukrainian people’s “unprecedented resilience and determination in defending their land, culture and people.”

The statement identifies Russia as “the sole obstacle to establishing a just and lasting peace.” It confirms the G7’s readiness to maintain pressure on Moscow through sanctions, export controls, and other economic measures.

On 14 November, the European Commission approved €4 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility program, which combines grants and loans.

The Biden administration is also working to rapidly allocate the remainder of possible military aid for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Read also:

