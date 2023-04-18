Japan will be first to cover military risks in Ukraine investments

Japan will be first to cover military risks in Ukraine investments

Source: ura-inform.com 

Latest news Ukraine

Japan is the first country to provide $23 million to cover military risks associated with investments in Ukraine, as reported by Ekonomichna Pravda, citing the announcement by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting via Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, the Japanese government is contributing to the World Bank-affiliated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) fund. This will make it “much easier” for Ukraine to return private foreign investments.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Smyhal announcement, a translated screenshot/ Source: Telegram, @Denys_Smyhal ~

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Smyhal announcement, a translated screenshot/ Source: Telegram, @Denys_Smyhal

Furthermore, on 14 April, the Ukrainian Ministry for the Restoration of Ukraine (the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development – ed.) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement worth $400 million. The funds will be used for the reconstruction of the war-damaged critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Read also:

Japan bans exports of steel and aerial vehicles to Russia

Japan’s PM Kishida visits Bucha: feels “great anger at the atrocity”

Japan to provide USD 5,5 mn assistance to Ukraine – AFP

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags