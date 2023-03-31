Japan bans exports of steel and aerial vehicles to Russia

The Vitebsk individual electronic protection complex installed on Russian helicopters is believed to be protecting them from Ukrainian MANPADS. Vitebsk works thanks to chips from Japan’s Murata and US-based Texas Instruments. Photo: mil.ru
Japan will implement measures to ban exports of additional cargo to Russia, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.
Given the international situation surrounding Ukraine, to contribute to international efforts for peace, the government of Japan approved the introduction of an export ban on goods that help Russia strengthen its industrial base, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan announced. Japan’s government partially revised the Export Trade Control Order to introduce additional export restrictions, which will be implemented from 7 April 2023.
Sanctions impair Russia’s ability to manufacture high-tech weapons – British intel
The list of the additional cargo subject to export bans is as follows:
- steel
- steel products
- aluminum and its products
- boilers and machinery, as well as their parts and accessories, such as construction machinery (hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, etc.), aircraft and ship propulsion engines, forging machines, etc.
- electrical equipment and its parts, such as electric circuits, radio equipment for navigation, generators, etc.
- parts of transportation machinery
- aircraft and spacecraft, as well as their parts and accessories
(e.g., unmanned aerial vehicles, etc.)
- optical equipment, photographic equipment, measuring equipment, inspection equipment, precision equipment, as well as their parts and accessories, such as optical fiber/optical fiber cable, binoculars, cameras specially designed for aerial survey, etc.
- toys, scale models, etc.
