Ukraine receives first batch of Japanese demining machines, more to come

Ukraine has received six mechanical demining machines from Japan, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on 17 August. This delivery is part of a larger donation of 22 machines that Japan will transfer to special sapper units in Ukraine.
The machines, Nikken BM307-V16 models, are modernized versions of the Hitachi ZX160 excavator, adapted for demining operations. According to Militarnyi, these 16-ton machines can be equipped with a special HT80 demining device featuring 31 “teeth” for effective mine detonation. The high-speed rotary cutter can penetrate about 30 centimeters into the ground, detonating and neutralizing anti-personnel mines. This excavator-type equipment can clear approximately 400 to 800 square meters of minefield per hour.
In addition to demining capabilities, the machines can be fitted with various attachments such as a regular excavation bucket, hydraulic shears, a hydraulic hammer, or a mulcher.
Japan is not only providing the equipment but also assisting in training Ukrainian specialists. The training is taking place at the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC). The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that the training process consists of two stages: first at leading machine-building companies like NIKKEN, and then at CMAC.
As of 17 August 2024, specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are in Japan and Cambodia, improving their skills in operating these mechanical demining machines.
Japan, an ally of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, has provided over $12 billion in financial, humanitarian, and other assistance since March 2022, including $4.5 billion in 2024, while refraining from supplying weapons.
