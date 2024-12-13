Ukraine prolongs import blockade of Russian goods through 2025

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on importing goods originating from the Russia until 31 December 2025, according to a government resolution adopted on 13 December 2024.

The resolution maintains a comprehensive approach to economic measures, signaling Ukraine’s consistent stance against Russian economic engagement during the current Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This extension continues a practice that began in 2015, with the government consistently renewing the import ban annually.

The prohibition will automatically expire on 1 January 2026, or could be lifted earlier if Russia ceases “discriminatory and/or unfriendly actions” against Ukraine.

In the resolution, government officials stated that the decision “corresponds to Ukraine’s position on repelling the large-scale armed aggression of the Russia and restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

European countries, particularly through the European Union, have implemented extensive sanctions against Russia, including bans on various goods.

The EU adopted its 14th package of sanctions on 24 June 2024, which includes trade restrictions targeting key sectors such as energy, finance, and dual-use goods, effectively tightening the economic pressure on Russia due to its ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Read also: