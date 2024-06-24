EU adopts 14th sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russia’s LNG and cracking down on circumvention

The Council of the European Union has adopted its 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia, according to a press release dated 24 June 2024. This comprehensive package aims to further weaken Putin’s regime amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The new sanctions package includes sectoral measures and adds 116 individuals and entities to the restrictive measures list, bringing the total to 2,000 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans for undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Key points of the package include:

Energy sector measures:

Prohibition on reloading Russian LNG in EU territory for transshipment to third countries

Ban on new investments and services for LNG projects under construction

Import restrictions on Russian LNG through EU terminals not connected to the natural gas system

Anti-circumvention measures:

Requirements for EU parent companies to ensure third-country subsidiaries comply with sanctions

Due diligence mechanisms for EU operators selling battlefield goods to third countries

Contractual provisions for EU operators transferring industrial know-how to third-country counterparts

Financial sector restrictions:

Ban on the use of Russia’s SPFS financial messaging service

Restrictions on transactions with targeted credit and financial institutions outside the EU

Measures against political interference:

Prohibition on EU political parties, NGOs, and media service providers accepting funding from the Russian state and its proxies

Transport sector measures:

Port access ban and service provision ban for specific vessels contributing to Russia’s warfare

Expanded EU flight ban to cover non-scheduled flights

Broader prohibition on road transport within the EU for Russian-owned operators

Import-export controls:

Addition of 61 entities to the list of those supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex

Expanded list of restricted items contributing to Russia’s defense and security sector

Further restrictions on exports of goods enhancing Russian industrial capabilities

The package also includes measures to protect EU operators, allowing them to claim compensation for damages caused by Russian companies due to sanctions implementation.

According to the EU Council’s press release, Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated:

“Our sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy and prevented Putin from accomplishing his plans to destroy Ukraine, although he still continues the illegal aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The 14th package of sanctions demonstrates our unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia’s criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures.”

