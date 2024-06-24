Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU adopts 14th sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russia’s LNG and cracking down on circumvention

The EU’s 14th sanctions package targets Russian economy, individuals, and circumvention efforts. It includes measures on energy, finance, trade, and transport sectors, aiming to support Ukraine and weaken Putin’s regime.
byYuri Zoria
24/06/2024
2 minute read
Flag of the European Union, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Flag of the European Union, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
EU adopts 14th sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russia’s LNG and cracking down on circumvention

The Council of the European Union has adopted its 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia, according to a press release dated 24 June 2024. This comprehensive package aims to further weaken Putin’s regime amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The new sanctions package includes sectoral measures and adds 116 individuals and entities to the restrictive measures list, bringing the total to 2,000 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans for undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. 

Key points of the package include:

  1. Energy sector measures:
  • Prohibition on reloading Russian LNG in EU territory for transshipment to third countries
  • Ban on new investments and services for LNG projects under construction
  • Import restrictions on Russian LNG through EU terminals not connected to the natural gas system
  1. Anti-circumvention measures:
  • Requirements for EU parent companies to ensure third-country subsidiaries comply with sanctions
  • Due diligence mechanisms for EU operators selling battlefield goods to third countries
  • Contractual provisions for EU operators transferring industrial know-how to third-country counterparts
  1. Financial sector restrictions:
  • Ban on the use of Russia’s SPFS financial messaging service
  • Restrictions on transactions with targeted credit and financial institutions outside the EU
  1. Measures against political interference:
  • Prohibition on EU political parties, NGOs, and media service providers accepting funding from the Russian state and its proxies
  1. Transport sector measures:
  • Port access ban and service provision ban for specific vessels contributing to Russia’s warfare
  • Expanded EU flight ban to cover non-scheduled flights
  • Broader prohibition on road transport within the EU for Russian-owned operators
  1. Import-export controls:
  • Addition of 61 entities to the list of those supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex
  • Expanded list of restricted items contributing to Russia’s defense and security sector
  • Further restrictions on exports of goods enhancing Russian industrial capabilities

The package also includes measures to protect EU operators, allowing them to claim compensation for damages caused by Russian companies due to sanctions implementation.

According to the EU Council’s press release, Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated:

“Our sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy and prevented Putin from accomplishing his plans to destroy Ukraine, although he still continues the illegal aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The 14th package of sanctions demonstrates our unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia’s criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures.”

Reuters: Germany holds up passage of new EU sanctions package on Russia

Related:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts