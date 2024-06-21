Eng
EU states unanimously back Ukraine’s accession negotiating framework

The EU has approved the talks framework, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine’s decades-long pursuit of closer ties with Europe.
byOlena Mukhina
21/06/2024
2 minute read
The European Council illuminated with the Ukrainian flag on Europe Day in Brussels in 2022. Source: The European Union.
The Council of the European Union has adopted the negotiating framework for starting negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova’s accession to the EU.

According to the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, accession talks will start on 25 June in Luxembourg. An intergovernmental conference with Ukraine is scheduled for 3:30 pm and with Moldova for 6 pm.

During the government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference marks the beginning of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, as per UkrInform. 

“Next, we will start detailed technical talks on dozens of different chapters of the future agreement. Simultaneously, we continue our integration into the EU in all directions,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU Council and the Belgian presidency of the EU for approving the negotiating framework necessary to start talks on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“Today, 27 EU member states have approved the negotiating framework necessary to start talks on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. I am grateful to the EU Council and the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU for their firm political will.

We look forward to next week, 25 June, when Ukraine and the EU will hold their first intergovernmental conference, which will effectively begin the negotiation process,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also welcomed the approval of the negotiating framework for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union by all EU member states.


“Ukraine’s path to today has not been easy, involving a revolution and a war. But, thanks to the Ukrainian people’s bravery, we have not let anyone or anything derail our historic trajectory. Ukraine is a nation on the move. Nothing can stop it from realizing its European dream or the wheels of history from turning,” stated the minister.

Kuleba claimed that Ukraine has also set a record by moving from the EU membership bid to the start of negotiations in just over two years, “faster than any other candidate in history.”

“At the same time, no discounts were given. Ukraine diligently met all of the requirements and implemented critical reforms to enable this historic day. We accomplished this despite fighting a total war for our survival,” the official added.

Read also:

    Euromaidan Press

