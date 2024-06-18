Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Bloomberg: Cola-Cola continues bringing profits in Moscow war machine, despite pledges to leave Russian market

Despite earlier pledges to halt operations, Coca-Cola has continued production in Russia and reported a staggering increase in profits in 2023.
byOlena Mukhina
18/06/2024
2 minute read
8 Embassies, including US and UK, caution against terrorist threat in Moscow
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Depositphotos
Bloomberg: Cola-Cola continues bringing profits in Moscow war machine, despite pledges to leave Russian market

Multon Partners, owned by a separate, London-listed company called Coca-Cola HBC, in which the US mother ship owns a 21% stake, continues producing fizzy drinks for Russia despite previous pledges to leave a market of the aggressor state, Bloomberg reports.

In 2022, the Coca-Cola Co. quit Russia in protest after the Kremlin began a war against Ukraine. However, Multon Partners launched a new product called Dobry Cola in Russia, which is sold in cans with a remarkably familiar red tint and the same taste as Coke.

Moreover, the product has become the country’s most popular soda, with 13% of the market. Meanwhile, Russia continues to import Coca-Cola from neighboring countries such as Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Coke is far from alone in making a less-than-complete exit from Russia. PepsiCo Inc. said in 2022 that it had stopped producing and selling drinks there.

But the company soon added a new cola, Evervess, which led to a 12% increase in profits estimated at $2.3 billion, according to reports to local tax authorities. In addition, in 2023, revenues from its baby food and dairy products expanded by 10%.

It’s challenging to leave the Russian market, as the Kremlin demands massive discounts from companies as an exit tax and seizes businesses’ assets as they seek to withdraw. However, enterprises need to make more tough decisions if they don’t intend to help Russia’s war machine that has killed Ukrainians every day since 2014.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!