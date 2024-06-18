Night drone attack causes massive fire at Russian oil facility.

Eng
A series of explosions preceded a fire that engulfed oil tanks in the Russian city of Azov, with officials attributing the incident to a drone attack.
18/06/2024
oil tanks in Rostov Oblast in fire
The fire after the night drone attack on Russian oil tanks in Rostov Oblast. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Russian governor of Rostov Oblast claims that a drone attack in the Russian city of Azov in the Rostov Oblast overnight caused a fire igniting oil tanks.

According to Governor Vasily Golubev, the Russian emergency service has extinguished the open fire. There were reportedly no casualties.

oil refinery russian june
The fire after the night drone attack on Russian oil tanks in Rostov Oblast. Credit: Russian Telegram channel

“A fire train has been dispatched to the burning oil tanks. Additionally, a laboratory from Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being) has arrived to monitor the air quality,” according to a Telegram channel Mash.

Local residents claim they heard approximately five explosions before the explosion started. Russian Telegram channels report that the area of the fire in Azov is 5,000 square meters.

