Night drone attack causes massive fire at Russian oil facility.

Russian governor of Rostov Oblast claims that a drone attack in the Russian city of Azov in the Rostov Oblast overnight caused a fire igniting oil tanks.

According to Governor Vasily Golubev, the Russian emergency service has extinguished the open fire. There were reportedly no casualties.

“A fire train has been dispatched to the burning oil tanks. Additionally, a laboratory from Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being) has arrived to monitor the air quality,” according to a Telegram channel Mash.

Local residents claim they heard approximately five explosions before the explosion started. Russian Telegram channels report that the area of the fire in Azov is 5,000 square meters.

