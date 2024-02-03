Eng
Drone hits refinery in Russia’s Volgograd (video)

Despite the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim of “intercepting” drones over Volgograd, a video showing a drone strike on an oil refinery has surfaced online.
byIryna Voichuk
03/02/2024
1 minute read
oil refinery Volgograd Russia
Consequences of a drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd on 3 February 2024. Credit: V1.RU/TG channel
On 3 February, around 4 a.m., residents of Volgograd, Russia, reported two explosions occurring approximately thirty minutes apart.

The Governor of the Volgograd region reported that Russian air defense units allegedly intercepted drones targeting an oil refinery, resulting in a fire that covered an area of roughly 300 square meters.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region during the night.

Later in the morning, a local Volgograd Telegram channel published a video allegedly showing a drone striking a Lukoil oil refinery. This footage contradicts official statements claiming that all drones were “intercepted.”

Lukoil oil refinery is the largest producer of petroleum products in the Russian Southern Federal District.

