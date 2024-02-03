Drone hits refinery in Russia’s Volgograd (video)

On 3 February, around 4 a.m., residents of Volgograd, Russia, reported two explosions occurring approximately thirty minutes apart.

The Governor of the Volgograd region reported that Russian air defense units allegedly intercepted drones targeting an oil refinery, resulting in a fire that covered an area of roughly 300 square meters.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region during the night.

Later in the morning, a local Volgograd Telegram channel published a video allegedly showing a drone striking a Lukoil oil refinery. This footage contradicts official statements claiming that all drones were “intercepted.”

Footage reportedly captures the moment when a drone attack struck the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, the largest oil refinery in Russia's Southern Federal District. 📹 https://t.co/qvk5TJxQgM pic.twitter.com/DFVSUmazlU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 3, 2024

Lukoil oil refinery is the largest producer of petroleum products in the Russian Southern Federal District.

