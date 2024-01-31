Crimean partisans allegedly find Sevastopol depot with Kalibr missiles used by Russia to strike Ukraine

The “Atesh” underground movement in Crimea claims to have uncovered a military depot in Sevastopol, where occupiers are reportedly storing Kalibr missiles used to target Ukraine.

The 3M54-1 Kalibr, a cruise missile, is frequently launched from ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia’s Navy. Its maximum flying range is 2,600 kilometers, which covers all of Ukraine. The 450-kilogram mass of Kalibr’s warhead is enough to destroy a residential building or other object.

“Our agents conducted reconnaissance north of the Sukharna Bay and discovered warehouses with ammunition. Kalibr-type missiles and other types of weapons are likely stored in the mentioned warehouses,” said the Atesh.

The partisans have also spotted several cargo vehicles.

“Atesh agents have scouted hundreds of objects in occupied Crimea and are continuing their work. We provide the Defense Forces of Ukraine with the information we receive, and, as a result, the discovered objects become targets for missile strikes,” the movement added.

Earlier, Atesh detected a secret military depot of Russian troops at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near occupied Simferopol.

The movement was created in September 2022 after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They claim to have developed a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning in their online course.

In September 2023, Atesh recruited a Russian soldier in the occupied town of Henichesk in the Kherson oblast, who blew up two trucks with Russians onboard.

