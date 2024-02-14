Eng
Russia claims it destroyed 9 drones over 2 regions, Black Sea overnight

As a result of the attack on the Black Sea, a Russian amphibious assault ship allegedly sank, Ukrainian media reported, citing its sources from Ukrainian Intelligence.
14/02/2024
Russian ship sank
The large amphibious assault ship Cesar Kunikov. Credit: The Black Sea Fleet
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of 14 February, its air defense systems allegedly shot down nine drones over Russia and in the Black Sea.

Russian authorities have been regularly reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Russian oblasts bordering Ukraine, as well as other regions and Russian-occupied Crimea. Kyiv does not usually comment on these attacks.

Russian sources reported on 14 February its defense system shot down six drones over the Black Sea, two more allegedly over Belgorod Oblast and one over Voronezh Oblast in Russia.

Russian Telegram channels reported that “something was burning in the sea near Alupka Katsiveli.”

“Two Mi-8 helicopters are circling low over the water in the area,” they wrote.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that drones allegedly shot down a large landing ship.

Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that the drones of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) targeted the large Russian amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea on the morning of 14 February.

“As a result of the attack, the Caesar Kunikov ship sank,” media reported.

