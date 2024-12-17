Norway to strengthen Ukrainian Navy through $241 million investment

Norway will provide NOK 2.7 billion ($241 million) to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy. The funding will, among other things, be used to protect people in Ukraine from attacks as well as for mine clearance operations and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

This substantial investment aims to bolster Ukraine’s maritime capabilities in the Black Sea, a critical area of strategic importance. The funding will enhance Ukraine’s ability to protect its population and infrastructure from Russian naval attacks, safeguard vital grain exports, and conduct crucial mine clearance operations.

As can be evidenced from the press release on the website of Norway’s Ministry of Defense, the investment is considered necessary to support Ukraine in the Black Sea as ”Ukraine needs more support to deter Russian Naval Forces in the Black Sea in the time ahead.”

”It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It is also important to protect exports by sea of grain and other products, which generate crucial revenues for Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway’s Prime Minister Støre announced the new donation to be provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine during his visit with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Haakonsvern Naval Base on Monday 16 December.

Norway and the UK are leading the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, which was launched in December 2023.

The Norwegian government has previously set aside money for maritime training and other measures in 2025. Norway has now approved a new funding package to enhance various Ukrainian maritime capabilities.

The support includes donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces as well as military equipment to be procured from the industry for subsequent donation. Some of the funds will be used to provide systems for mine clearance operations.

”Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult. The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline,” said Norway’s Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

”Much of the funding will go towards efforts relating to innovation and autonomy under the Maritime Capability Coalition. Work is underway on a number of targeted innovation and development projects to strengthen maritime security,” said Mr Gram.

Additionally, money has also been allocated to the maritime training center in 2025. At this center, personnel from a number of countries, including Norway, provide training to Ukrainian soldiers in maritime operations.

Norway has also set aside funds for the purchase of small vessels that will then be donated, and to support the Norwegian Armed Forces’ contribution to the training of Ukrainian small-boat drivers in river operations, to be carried out at the training center. This funding is part of the overall allocation of money in military support to be provided to Ukraine under the Nansen Support Program in 2025.

Related: