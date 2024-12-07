Eng
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms in Black Sea with marine drones

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizphapa confirms Ukrainian marine drones successfully neutralized enemy infrastructure in the Black Sea.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
gas station in Russian-occupied Crimea
The fire after the attack on the gas station in Russian-occupied Crimea. Credit: Ukrainian Naval
The Ukrainian Navy conducted a precision strike using marine drones on Russian-occupied gas platforms near the Crimean coast, targeting Russian observation systems, according to naval commanders.

Striking strategic observation points in the Black Sea is strategically important for Ukraine because these platforms provide Russia with critical intelligence gathering capabilities, allowing them to monitor Ukrainian naval and military movements. By neutralizing these observation systems, Ukraine disrupts Russia’s ability to track and potentially target Ukrainian military assets, thereby reducing the adversary’s strategic advantage in the maritime domain.

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizphapa, commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, confirmed the operation, emphasizing the ongoing maritime campaign against Russian occupation.

“Hunting the enemy in the Black Sea continues. The occupiers will not remain on our territory – we will reach them everywhere,” Neizphapa said, highlighting the strategic intent behind the naval operation.

The timing of the attack was not disclosed in the report. T

he incident follows recent reports of explosions in the Kerch area. On 6 December, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed two marine drones near Crimea, though this could not be independently verified.

The attack appears to be part of Ukraine’s broader strategy of targeting Russian infrastructure in occupied territories, specifically focusing on strategic observation points in the Black Sea area.

