Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia uses Crimean camp where children are taught to hate West as shield from Ukrainian strikes

Russian authorities plan to install an electronic warfare system at the “Artek” children’s camp in Russian-occupied Crimea, potentially using the thousands of children indoctrinated with anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda there as human shields against Ukrainian strikes targeting the illegal military infrastructure on the peninsula.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2024
2 minute read
Artek is an international children resort on the Black Sea in the town of Hurzuf in Russia-occupied Crimea. It was established by the Soviet government in 1925 as a year-round camp for the communist youth from around the world. (Image: qha.com.ua)
Artek is an international children resort on the Black Sea in the town of Hurzuf in Russia-occupied Crimea. It was established by the Soviet government in 1925 as a year-round camp for the communist youth from around the world. (Image: qha.com.ua)
Russia uses Crimean camp where children are taught to hate West as shield from Ukrainian strikes

Russian authorities plan to install an anti-drone system worth nearly $1 million at the Artek children’s camp located on the southern coast of occupied Crimea, as reported by “Verstka,” which uncovered the relevant tender on the Russian state procurement portal.

Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Moscow has turned the famous and luxurious camp into a training base for underaged members of the “Yunarmiya” – a militarized children’s formation funded by the Russian government. The occupying forces also have conducted 13 illegal conscription campaigns in Crimea since 2014.

According to an order from the Russian deputy defense minister, 100% of officers’ children must join the ranks of the “Yunarmiya.” During so-called “military-patriotic education” events in Crimea, children and youth are taught to use firearms and wear military uniforms, while teenagers are introduced to various types of weapons and taught combat techniques and the basics of military science. During those “training” courses for children, the smallest are taught to love Russian leader Vladimir Putin and hate Ukraine and the West.

Human rights advocates emphasize that the promotion of war and conscription into the occupying army constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The documents show that Russian contractors were ordered to install “means of detecting and electronic countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles” on the camp premises. The specific systems are not defined in the documents, but it is stated that the total number of system operators and maintenance personnel will be at least ten individuals.

The system is expected to be operational by 10 December, and the Russian authorities plan to spend almost $1 million on it.

Crimea remains one of the primary targets for strikes by the Ukrainian army. However, the Russian authorities are not abandoning plans for renovations at children’s camps on the peninsula. On the contrary, children are being sent en masse to “Artek.” According to Russian media reports, the camp hosted 37,500 children in 2022 and 41,400 in 2023.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!