Russia uses Crimean camp where children are taught to hate West as shield from Ukrainian strikes

Russian authorities plan to install an anti-drone system worth nearly $1 million at the Artek children’s camp located on the southern coast of occupied Crimea, as reported by “Verstka,” which uncovered the relevant tender on the Russian state procurement portal.

Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Moscow has turned the famous and luxurious camp into a training base for underaged members of the “Yunarmiya” – a militarized children’s formation funded by the Russian government. The occupying forces also have conducted 13 illegal conscription campaigns in Crimea since 2014.

According to an order from the Russian deputy defense minister, 100% of officers’ children must join the ranks of the “Yunarmiya.” During so-called “military-patriotic education” events in Crimea, children and youth are taught to use firearms and wear military uniforms, while teenagers are introduced to various types of weapons and taught combat techniques and the basics of military science. During those “training” courses for children, the smallest are taught to love Russian leader Vladimir Putin and hate Ukraine and the West.

Human rights advocates emphasize that the promotion of war and conscription into the occupying army constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The documents show that Russian contractors were ordered to install “means of detecting and electronic countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles” on the camp premises. The specific systems are not defined in the documents, but it is stated that the total number of system operators and maintenance personnel will be at least ten individuals.

The system is expected to be operational by 10 December, and the Russian authorities plan to spend almost $1 million on it.

Crimea remains one of the primary targets for strikes by the Ukrainian army. However, the Russian authorities are not abandoning plans for renovations at children’s camps on the peninsula. On the contrary, children are being sent en masse to “Artek.” According to Russian media reports, the camp hosted 37,500 children in 2022 and 41,400 in 2023.

