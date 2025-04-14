Lithuania donates $ 11 mn to Ukraine for production of long-range weapons – Ministry of Defence

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence transferred €10 million ($11 mn) for the production of modern Ukrainian long-range weapons, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence announced on 14 April.

“This is the result of the first tranche under the memorandum of understanding signed in December 2024. This weaponry is already effectively operating at the front, enhancing our range, accuracy and power,” said Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Umerov described the assistance as a “strategic investment in Ukraine’s strength” and in “the security of all Europe,” according to the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The Ukrainian minister added that the next tranche of this aid will also amount to €10 million.

When announcing the start of the program in February 2025, Lithuania said that official Vilnius would operate on the principle of “buy from Ukraine for Ukraine.” The Lithuanian ministry also did not disclose specific weapon types covered by the agreement “for security reasons.”

On 19 February, Lithuania delivered a new batch of trucks, thermal imaging sights, and other aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to government data, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid totaling more than €769 million ($875 mn). Lithuania’s overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded €1.5 billion ($1.7 bn)

