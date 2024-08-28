Eng
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

It includes loaders, counter-drone systems, and folding beds, ammunition, generators
byMaria Tril
28/08/2024
1 minute read
the-Lithuanian-Ministry-of-Defence
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence. Illustrative photo
Lithuania delivered a new military assistance package to Ukraine, including loaders, counter-drone systems, and folding beds, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence.

The Lithuanian defense ministry said the aid was provided “in response to Ukraine’s requests this year.”

Lithuania delivered 155mm ammunition, M577 armored personnel carriers, M113 armored personnel carriers, counter-drone systems, winter equipment and warm clothing sets, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, disassembled parts of the L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft, loaders, trailers, folding beds, and other auxiliary equipment.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania’s military aid to Ukraine has amounted to over 647 million euros ($720 mn). According to the ministry, Lithuania’s total support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded 1 billion euros ($1,1 bn).

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said “a new military aid package,” including air defense systems and other equipment, is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine by early September.

In August, near Kyiv, repeated tests of combat drones of Lithuanian production were conducted in frontline conditions.”

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced on 24 August a new military aid package for the country, including about 5,000 Lithuanian drones. The package will reportedly be provided by the end of autumn.

