Germany said tanks will be the first item on the agenda of new defense minister Boris Pistorius

“When the person, when the minister of defence, is declared, this is the first question to be decided concretely,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster on Tuesday regarding the possible supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reports.

As was reported, Boris Pistorius was announced on Tuesday as the replacement for German Defence Secretary Christine Lambrecht, who quit on Monday.

According Ukraine’s Military Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine needs 300 main battle tanks to drive Russian forces out to February 24 positions. At the same time, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, already 5 countries, including Poland and Finland, are ready to send Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine from their stock. However, this would require Germany to lift its objections as a manufacturer.

