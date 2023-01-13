Already five countries are ready to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks, but are waiting for German’s permission

In addition to Poland and Finland, three more countries have privately said they are ready to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, if Germany, as the manufacturer, agrees to this. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with journalist Vadym Karpyak.

