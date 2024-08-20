Kasparov urges Scholz to boost Ukraine aid instead of cutting, demands Taurus transfer approval

On 19 August, Russian chess champion and opposition activist Garry Kasparov purchased a full-page advertisement in the German tabloid BILD, urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide necessary military aid to Ukraine, RFE/RL reported. BILD is Germany’s largest illustrated newspaper with a circulation of over one million copies, with online version reaching over 20 million readers daily, as per RFE/RL.

The advertisement features a photograph of a cemetery with Ukrainian military graves, accompanied by the message:

“Germany once led the world to the brink. Chancellor Scholz, don’t let it happen again. Give Ukraine the military aid that it truly needs.“

Kasparov’s appeal comes amid discussions about a potential decision by the German government to reduce military assistance to Ukraine. According to a report in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has already sent a letter to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius requesting not to approve further orders for purchasing weapons from industrial enterprises.

Campaign

The full-page ad in BILD was part of the German Responsibility Campaign, launched the same day via Kasparov’s Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI). In addition to the ad, Garry Kasparov published an op-ed in Die Welt, arguing that due to its actions in the 20th century, Germany has a special responsibility to prevent another human tragedy in Europe.

He criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s plans to reduce support, and argues that instead of cutting aid, Germany should increase the assistance and provide long-range weapons like the Taurus missile to destroy the Kerch Bridge.

This bridge links occupied Crimea to Russia and serves as one of the key military logistics arteries for Russian forces. Scholz denied the approval of Taurus supplies despite Ukraine’s repeated requests over several months, fearing an “escalation.”

Kasparov underscores Germany’s responsibility to support Ukraine, warning that Putin’s ambitions threaten all of Europe. He argues that resisting Putin’s aggression, rather than appeasing him, has proven effective without escalating into a wider conflict.

Finally, Kasparov calls on Scholz to stand at Ukraine’s side by providing the necessary military aid, criticizing the Chancellor for dismissing Ukraine’s request for Taurus missiles as “irresponsible.”

Who is Kasparov?

Garry Kasparov, a Russian chess grandmaster and former World Chess Champion, retired from chess in 2005 to focus on politics, dedicating himself to restoring democracy and the rule of law in Russia. He is a staunch critic of Putin.

In 2013, Kasparov left Russia, fearing persecution by the authorities. While abroad, he founded the opposition Free Russia Forum and, after the start of the war in Ukraine, became one of the founders of the Russian Anti-War Committee. Both organizations have been declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities, with cooperation carrying the risk of lengthy prison terms.

On 24 April 2024, a court in Russia’s Komi region issued an arrest warrant for Kasparov on charges of creating and leading a “terrorist” group. A month before that, Russia added Kasparov to its list of terrorists and extremists, a move generally used by the Kremlin to crack down on political opponents. Kasparov, an outspoken Kremlin critic, currently resides in the United States.

Unlike most Russian opposition figures, Kasparov supports Ukraine and doesn’t push the Russian imperialist agenda.

Related: