European Union pledges € 35 billion to Ukraine in 2025

The European Union will provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance through the G7 ERA initiative and Ukraine Facility program in 2025 amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced on X.
Dombrovskis wrote on 22 January:
“Great to meet with [Yulia Svyrydenko], Ukraine’s First Deputy PM, at [Davos 2025 World Economic Forum]. We discussed enlargement and steps to bring Ukraine closer to the EU’s Single Market. The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35 bn for 2025.”
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the European Union has provided comprehensive support to Ukraine totaling at least €122 billion, according to Suspilne. This includes:
- €60 billion in financial, budgetary, and humanitarian aid
- €45.5 billion in military assistance through the European Peace Fund and individual member states
- €1.5 billion allocated from frozen Russian assets proceeds for defense contracts
On 20 December 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU would allocate over €30 billion to Ukraine in 2025, which would nearly completely cover the gap in Ukrainian financing.
