European Union pledges € 35 billion to Ukraine in 2025

The funding will include the EU’s loan, backed by frozen Russian assets, and the EU’s Ukraine Facility funds.
byYuri Zoria
23/01/2025
2 minute read
EU Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis (L) and Ukraine’s First Deputy PM Yuliia Svyrydenko (R) in Davos. 22 January 2025. Photo: X/Valdis Dombrovskis
The European Union will provide Ukraine with €35 billion in financial assistance through the G7 ERA initiative and Ukraine Facility program in 2025 amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced on X.

The G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans initiative collectively aims to provide approximately €45 billion in financial support to Ukraine, with repayments sourced from proceeds of immobilized Russian state assets. The Ukraine Facility, the EU’s financial assistance program for Ukraine, allocates €50 billion between 2024 and 2027 to support the state budget, stimulate investment, and provide technical assistance.

Dombrovskis wrote on 22 January:

“Great to meet with [Yulia Svyrydenko], Ukraine’s First Deputy PM, at [Davos 2025 World Economic Forum]. We discussed enlargement and steps to bring Ukraine closer to the EU’s Single Market. The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35 bn for 2025.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the European Union has provided comprehensive support to Ukraine totaling at least €122 billion, according to Suspilne. This includes:

  • €60 billion in financial, budgetary, and humanitarian aid
  • €45.5 billion in military assistance through the European Peace Fund and individual member states
  • €1.5 billion allocated from frozen Russian assets proceeds for defense contracts

On 20 December 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU would allocate over €30 billion to Ukraine in 2025, which would nearly completely cover the gap in Ukrainian financing.

