Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM sets conditions to back Ukraine aid

byYuri Zoria
30/10/2023
1 minute read
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Slovakian PM Robert Fico. Credit: Daily News Hungary
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0


Despite his pro-Russian rhetoric, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will support ‘brutal financial aid’ to Ukraine if he is given guarantees the money will not be misappropriated and some will be used to renew border infrastructure and support Slovak companies involved in the reconstruction, Euroactiv reports.

Fico claimed that “Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world” and added that “we make its brutal financial support conditional on guarantees that European money (including Slovak money) will not be misappropriated,” he said of the €50 billion budget injection to Ukraine.

The real test of Fico’s approach will be whether he will veto the facility’s top-up of up to €20 billion, which, unlike the proposed budget increase, is meant to fund weapons, ammunition and other military aid and needs to pass unanimously,” Euroactiv wrote.

During a 26 October meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Fico claimed she acknowledged she respected “the sovereign right of member states to either support Ukraine militarily or not.”

However, it remains uncertain whether this acknowledgement will translate into the power to veto EU-wide military aid provided through the European Peace Facility, Euroactiv says.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts