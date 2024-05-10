Canada to contribute $ 55.5 to Germany’s air defense initiative for Ukraine

On 10 May, Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair announced that Canada will contribute C$76 million ($55.5 million) to Germany’s Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD) initiative in support of Ukraine. He said it during his meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Ottawa, according to the Canadian Government’s press release.

Initiated by Germany in April 2024, this effort aims to collect international funds and resources to rapidly acquire and deliver air defense systems for Ukraine, vital in safeguarding against intensified Russian aerial assaults that have targeted power plants, industry, hospitals, residential buildings, causing significant civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

“Through Canada’s investment in Germany’s Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people,” Blair said.

The press release notes that Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel are presently stationed in Germany as part of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine. Their tasks include facilitating aid transfers, aligning future donations with Ukrainian needs, and planning immediate and long-term training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over C$14 billion ($10.2) in total support to Ukraine, including C$4 billion ($2.9) in military assistance, including Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, M777 howitzers, artillery ammunition, drones, and more.

Canada is contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support Ukraine’s F-16s.

Since March 2022, the Royal Canadian Air Force has transported over 7,250 tons of military aid to Ukraine, donated by Canada, Allies, and partners.

