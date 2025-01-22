Ukraine can win war with sustained EU support, bloc’s chief says

Ukraine can achieve victory over Russia with sustained European support, while the EU must urgently increase its defense capabilities to counter Moscow’s growing military threat, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a speech at the European Defense Agency.

“There is absolutely no doubt that we can do more to help Ukraine. With our help, they can also win the war,” Kallas emphasized, noting that the EU has already provided over 134 billion euros in total assistance to Ukraine, including nearly 50 billion in military aid, making it the largest international donor. By month’s end, the EU will have trained 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The urgency of supporting Ukraine stems from Russia’s rapid military industrialization, with Putin now spending over a third of the country’s budget on defense – triple the pre-war amount. “In three months, they can produce more weapons and more ammunition than we can in 12,” Kallas warned, underscoring the critical need for accelerated European defense production.

“This is a heavily militarized country that presents an existential threat to us all,” Kallas warned.

The impact of sanctions on Russia is mounting, with high interest rates, depleting national funds, and reduced oil and gas revenue. “Gazprom and Sberbank are looking at mass layoffs,” Kallas noted, adding that Russia had to scale back operations in Syria due to the war in Ukraine. A 16th EU sanctions package is in preparation, as “Every day Russia continues its war, the price must go up.”

Intelligence agencies warn that Russia could test EU defenses within three to five years. The EU currently spends just 1.9% of GDP on defense compared to Russia’s 9.9%. “Weakness invites them in,” Kallas cautioned, calling for increased European defense spending and integration.

“The Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom and ours. They are all buying us time,” Kallas said, emphasizing that Ukraine’s security against Russia means security for all. “We must force his hand to show him that he will lose.”

