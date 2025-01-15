Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s domestic arms production triples, reaching 33% of military supply

Zelenskyy added that currently Europe provides around 30% of equipment, while the United States contributes approximately 40%.
byOrysia Hrudka
15/01/2025
1 minute read
Production of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer Bohdana
Production of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer Bohdana. Photo via Militarnyi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that domestic production now accounts for approximately 33-34% of all military equipment used by Ukraine’s armed forces, marking a significant increase from less than 10% previously. The president made this statement during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Censor reported.

“About 33-34% of all weapons in Ukraine today are domestically produced, calculated against our annual requirements,” Zelenskyy said. “This represents substantial growth from less than 10% previously.”

The president detailed the current distribution of military support, noting that Europe provides around 30% of equipment, while the United States contributes approximately 40%. He emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination between European and American support, describing it as crucial for stability and security.

