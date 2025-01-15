Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that domestic production now accounts for approximately 33-34% of all military equipment used by Ukraine’s armed forces, marking a significant increase from less than 10% previously. The president made this statement during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Censor reported.
“About 33-34% of all weapons in Ukraine today are domestically produced, calculated against our annual requirements,” Zelenskyy said. “This represents substantial growth from less than 10% previously.”
The president detailed the current distribution of military support, noting that Europe provides around 30% of equipment, while the United States contributes approximately 40%. He emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination between European and American support, describing it as crucial for stability and security.
Related:
- Airfield assassin: Ukraine’s Palianytsia drone threatens Russian rear
- Ukraine’s monthly production of Bohdana howitzers increased to about 20, Zelenskyy announces
- Kuleba: Ukraine needs more long-range missiles, air defense, ammunition to eliminate Russian aerial bomb threat
- WP: Ukraine creating domestic HIMARS alternative, long-range missiles