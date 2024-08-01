Russia threatens Japan over possible Patriot missiles transfer to Ukraine

Russia threatens to start considering Japan as a hostile nation of Japanese-made PAC-3 interceptor missiles would end up in Ukraine. This comes in response to a recent deal between Japan and the United States, as reported by NHK.

In late July, Japan’s defense ministry agreed to transfer domestically manufactured PAC-3 missiles to the US, which is facing a shortage of interceptors due to its support for Ukraine. The deal, valued at approximately $19.5 million, marks the first time Japan has transferred PAC-3 missiles under its revised defense equipment export guidelines.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin expressed skepticism about the deal during a 31 July news briefing. He warned that if Japanese missiles are transferred to the Ukrainian army, Moscow would view Tokyo as “hostile” to Russia. Nastasyin claimed that Russia reserves the right to take “the most resolute countermeasures,” including in the context of bilateral relations with Japan, although he did not specify what actions might be taken.

The situation unfolds as Ukraine aims to strengthen its air defenses against continued Russian drone and missile strikes. In the early hours of 31 July, Russia conducted what appeared to be its largest ever drone strike on Ukraine, launching 89 suicide drones, targeting the capital Kyiv and other locations.

Related: