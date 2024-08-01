Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia threatens Japan over possible Patriot missiles transfer to Ukraine

Russia threatens unspecified countermeasures against Japan if PAC-3 interceptor missiles sold to the US due to shortages are transferred to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses.
byYuri Zoria
01/08/2024
2 minute read
A launcher of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system. File photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Russia threatens Japan over possible Patriot missiles transfer to Ukraine

Russia threatens to start considering Japan as a hostile nation of Japanese-made PAC-3 interceptor missiles would end up in Ukraine. This comes in response to a recent deal between Japan and the United States, as reported by NHK.

In late July, Japan’s defense ministry agreed to transfer domestically manufactured PAC-3 missiles to the US, which is facing a shortage of interceptors due to its support for Ukraine. The deal, valued at approximately $19.5 million, marks the first time Japan has transferred PAC-3 missiles under its revised defense equipment export guidelines.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin expressed skepticism about the deal during a 31 July news briefing. He warned that if Japanese missiles are transferred to the Ukrainian army, Moscow would view Tokyo as “hostile” to Russia. Nastasyin claimed that Russia reserves the right to take “the most resolute countermeasures,” including in the context of bilateral relations with Japan, although he did not specify what actions might be taken.

The situation unfolds as Ukraine aims to strengthen its air defenses against continued Russian drone and missile strikes. In the early hours of 31 July, Russia conducted what appeared to be its largest ever drone strike on Ukraine, launching 89 suicide drones, targeting the capital Kyiv and other locations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts