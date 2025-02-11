Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Japan to provide Ukraine with $ 58 million to rebuild infrastructure

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will also partner with KAKUICHI company to implement nanobubble technology for soil oxygenation in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
11/02/2025
1 minute read
conference in tokyo
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo, Japan on 19 Feb. 2024. Credit: Denys Shmyhal via Telegram
Japan to provide Ukraine with $ 58 million to rebuild infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new grant agreement with Japan worth 8.8 billion yen (approximately $58 million), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on 11 February.

The agreement comes as part of broader Japanese assistance to Ukraine. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will also partner with KAKUICHI company to implement nanobubble technology for soil oxygenation in Ukraine.

“These are funds from the JICA for financing reconstruction projects. I am grateful to our Japanese partners for their consistent unwavering support,” Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

According to Shnyhal, Ukraine’s constantly working with allies around the world to attract additional resources for reconstruction.

Ukraine received about $1.2 billion from Japan through World Bank projects in December. The funds, delivered in November-December, target social services, healthcare, education, reconstruction, and business support.

The funds for reconstructure are crucial for restoring transportation, energy, housing, and essential public services in war-affected areas. The EU, EIB, Germany, and the United States are key contributors to Ukraine’s infrastructure rebuilding efforts, with the EU providing significant financial aid through initiatives like the EU for Ukraine Fund and the EIB’s Ukraine Recovery Programme.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts