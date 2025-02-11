Japan to provide Ukraine with $ 58 million to rebuild infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new grant agreement with Japan worth 8.8 billion yen (approximately $58 million), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on 11 February.

The agreement comes as part of broader Japanese assistance to Ukraine. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will also partner with KAKUICHI company to implement nanobubble technology for soil oxygenation in Ukraine.

“These are funds from the JICA for financing reconstruction projects. I am grateful to our Japanese partners for their consistent unwavering support,” Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

According to Shnyhal, Ukraine’s constantly working with allies around the world to attract additional resources for reconstruction.

Ukraine received about $1.2 billion from Japan through World Bank projects in December. The funds, delivered in November-December, target social services, healthcare, education, reconstruction, and business support.

The funds for reconstructure are crucial for restoring transportation, energy, housing, and essential public services in war-affected areas. The EU, EIB, Germany, and the United States are key contributors to Ukraine’s infrastructure rebuilding efforts, with the EU providing significant financial aid through initiatives like the EU for Ukraine Fund and the EIB’s Ukraine Recovery Programme.

Read also: