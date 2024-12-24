Ukraine receives $1 billion from Japan and UK under World Bank program

Ukraine has received $1 billion in financial support from Japan and the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced today.

The funds were disbursed under the World Bank’s Development Policy Loan (DPL) program with guarantees from the Japanese and British governments. According to Shmyhal, the money will be directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s economy and funding priority expenditures in social and humanitarian sectors.

“We are grateful to the World Bank, and the governments of Japan and the United Kingdom for their substantial support of Ukraine and their contribution to strengthening our resilience,” Shmyhal stated.

The DPL program is a World Bank financial instrument designed to support countries in implementing policy reforms and institutional development. It aims to help governments address key economic, social, and structural challenges while achieving specific development goals.

This funding comes as part of a broader financial support package, following the World Bank’s approval last week of over $2 billion in assistance to Ukraine to promote economic development. It follows the International Monetary Fund’s recent approval of a $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine under its Extended Fund Facility program.

Ukraine expects to secure $38 billion in external financing in 2025 to cover its budget deficit, Shmyhal announced, which is $3 billion down from the 2024 deficit.

