Ukraine asks Japan to provide equipment for electronic warfare

Ukraine’s Defense Minister said in his interview for the Japanese outlet Kyodonews that Ukraine has asked Japan to provide equipment for electronic warfare that could jam Russian drones and prevent them from attacking civilian infrastructure.

The minister said he “understands” Japan’s “neutrality” in areas where the country’s pacifist Constitution prevents it from providing weaponry. “But you are a very, very modern country with electronic warfare. We need it vitally,” he said, requesting Japan to provide equipment that would jam Russian drones.

Regarding repeated nuclear threats by Russia, Reznikov said the Kremlin is “bluffing” to discourage support to Ukraine from the United States, Japan and European countries.

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, Ukraine-Japan relations