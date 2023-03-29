General Zaluzhnyi discusses defense matters with NATO Commander Europe

The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of US European Command, an illustrative image/ Source: donpatriot.news

Today, 29 March, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), spoke with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of US European Command, as reported from the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief.

“We addressed important defense issues. We discussed the supply of weapons, equipment, and ammunition,” stated General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In addition, General Zaluzhnyi also expressed gratitude to his partners for training the Ukrainian military and providing other crucial assistance.

“We agreed to continue active cooperation. Ukraine requires a victory,” added General Zaluzhniy.

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, Russian aggression, Ukrainian victory, Zaluzhnyi