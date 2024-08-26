Eng
Americans now more likely to see Ukraine winning war after Kursk incursion, poll shows

A substantial 63% of Americans sympathize with Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to a recent YouGov survey. This overwhelming support comes despite varied opinions on which side is currently winning, with only 3% of respondents expressing sympathy for Russia.
byVira Kravchuk
26/08/2024
Ukrainian and American flags in the sunlight.
Americans have become more likely to view Ukraine as winning its war with Russia following Ukraine’s recent invasion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to a recent poll by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company. 

Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to divert some Russian troops from Donbas, Eastern Ukraine, where Russians are steadily advancing, and also to capture Russian prisoners of war (POWs) to exchange them for Ukrainian POWs. The captured territory can also increase Ukraine’s leverage in potential future negotiations.

The poll reveals that 22% of US adult citizens believe Ukraine is winning, compared to 16% who say Russia is winning. This marks the first time since 2023 that Americans have been more inclined to see Ukraine as the winning side in Economist/YouGov polls.

Source: YouGov

The poll also shows that a significant portion of Americans remain uncertain about the war’s current status, with 34% saying neither side is winning and 28% unsure. 

Looking ahead, Americans are equally divided on the eventual outcome, with 23% predicting a Russian victory and 23% foreseeing a Ukrainian triumph.

Despite this uncertainty, American sympathy lies overwhelmingly with Ukraine. A substantial 63% of respondents express sympathy for Ukraine, while only 3% side with Russia. The remaining respondents are split between sympathizing with neither side (23%) and being unsure (11%).

Majorities believe that President Joe Biden (67%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (59%) sympathize more with Ukraine. 

On 24 August, US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, emphasizing shared values of independence, sovereignty, and freedom.

However, opinions on former President Donald Trump’s position are more divided. While 21% think he sympathizes more with Ukraine, 37% believe he favors Russia.

Source: YouGov

Regarding US military aid to Ukraine, opinions are fairly evenly distributed. Twenty-five percent of Americans support increasing aid, 27% favor maintaining current levels, and 28% advocate for decreasing assistance. Party affiliations play a role here as well, with Democrats more likely to support increasing aid and Republicans favoring a decrease.

Source: YouGov

The poll was conducted 17-20 August among 1,565 Americans and has a margin of error of 3%.

In 2023, a poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a decline in American support for aiding Ukraine.  Only 48% favored providing weapons, down from 60% in May 2022. Opinions were also split on financial aid, with 37% in favor and 38% opposed.

