Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces regained control of several previously lost positions in Kursk Oblast amid ongoing Ukrainian attacks in the area.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 25 August, citing a Russian milblogger, that Russian forces regained lost positions in Komarovka and are repelling small Ukrainian attacks.

Other bloggers report that Russian forces recaptured the settlements of Olgovka and Kremyanoye, east of Korenevo, and are advancing westward. However, these claims are contested, with another blogger asserting that “Ukrainian forces still control Kremyanoye.”

The situation in Malaya Loknya appears particularly complex. Several milbloggers claim that “Ukrainian forces encircled elements of the Russian 18th Motorized Rifle Division” in the area. They further report that Russian naval infantry or motorized rifle units broke through this encirclement, allowing the 18th Division to withdraw. Fighting reportedly continues within Malaya Loknya.

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov added to these reports, claiming that “elements of the Russian 14th Motorized Rifle Battalion of the Akhmat-Chechnya Regiment under the Russian Ministry of Defense successfully evacuated 51 conscripts from combat near Ulanok.”

Russian sources also report ongoing Ukrainian attacks near Russkoye Porechnoye, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, and Martynovka. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have “repelled Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Borki and Spalnoye on 25 August.”

These developments come as Russian opposition outlets report the deployment of conscripts from the 217th Airborne Regiment to Kursk Oblast from their garrison in Ivanovo City.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces made progress in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, including capturing two additional settlements, Zelenskyy said, referring to General Syrskyi’s report.

