Russian forces build defensive line near power plant in Kursk Oblast – Frontelligence Insight

Trenches and fortifications are being constructed by Russian troops approximately 10 kilometers south of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, new reports indicate.
byMaria Tril
25/08/2024
2 minute read
trenches-arounf-nnp-in-russia-1
The satellite imagery showed the initial stages of trench construction near the settlement of Dolgii, Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Credit: @Tatarigami_UA military blogger
Russian military forces are constructing a defensive line in the Kursk Oblast.

According to an analysis from Frontelligence Insight shared by military blogger Tatarigami_UA, south and southwest of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast.

As Ukrainian forces expand and consolidate their gains in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Russian state-owned TASS news agency began spreading claims that Ukraine is planning to strike Russia’s Kursk. Ukraine dismissed these claims as an “insane” piece of Russian propaganda.

Satellite imagery revealed the initial stages of trench construction near the settlement of Dolgii, approximately 10 kilometers south of the power plant, on 14 August. By 18 August, these trenches were being reinforced.

“Russian forces secured the necessary equipment and materials to reinforce the trenches with logs and wood,” states the analysis. Multiple excavators were observed in the area, indicating ongoing construction efforts.

The analysis suggests that defenses may be more extensive than satellite imagery reveals. “Based on a few indicators that our teams prefer not to disclose publicly, Russian forces are also creating defenses within tree lines,” Frontelligence Insight reports.

The effectiveness of these fortifications remains uncertain. The analysis says the effectiveness depends on whether experienced veterans or undertrained conscripts man them. It also remains unclear to what extent Russian forces plan to mine the area.

Frontelligence Insight expects these fortifications to expand, citing Russia’s advantage in resource assembly for defensive construction.

“Russian forces have gathered resources, taking advantage of the slowdown of Ukrainian troops,” the report states.

The impact of these defenses on potential Ukrainian operations has yet to be determined. The report says it reportedly depends on the time needed to complete them and build an organized defense to stop the Ukrainians.

    Euromaidan Press

