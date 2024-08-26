Eng
Ukrainian forces advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast, capture two settlements — Syrskyi

General Syrskyi reported on the 1 to 3 km advance to President Zelenskyy. They also discussed the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.
byBohdan Ben
26/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukrainian forces advance in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capture two settlements — Syrskyi

Ukrainian forces made progress in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, including the capture of two additional settlements, Zelenskyy said, referring to General Syrskyi’s report. This information was shared during the President’s evening address to the nation.

I just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. We have made advances in the Kursk Oblast, ranging from 1 to 3 kilometers. We’ve taken control of two more settlements, and active operations are underway regarding another settlement,” Zelenskyy stated.

He also mentioned an increase in the “exchange fund,” referring to captured Russian soldiers and possible prisoner exchanges.

In addition to the advances in Kursk Oblast, Zelenskyy and Syrskyi discussed the defensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Donetsk region, where Russia captured 13 km² on 24 August 2024. The President highlighted that the most attention is focused on Novohrodivka and Vodiane, where the most intense assaults are taking place.

As the situation continues to evolve, Zelenskyy said delays in promised weapons supplies from Western partners may hinder the Ukrainian army’s efforts.

