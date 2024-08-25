Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Kyiv demands Belarus pull back troops from the border, warns of retaliation if border violated

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issues warning to Belarus regarding military buildup near the border, urging troop withdrawal. The statement cites intelligence reports, threatens retaliation if the border is violated, and emphasizes Ukraine’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.
byYuri Zoria
25/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine demands minsk withdraw troops from border threatens retaliation inside belarus violated belarusian self-proclaimed president alianksandr lukashenka russian-belarusian military exercises 2022 tass 01000000-0aff-0242-ec8f-08db196d102f_w1023_r1_s
Belarusian self-proclaimed President Alianksandr Lukashenka at the Russian-Belarusian military exercises in 2022. Photo: TASS.
Kyiv demands Belarus pull back troops from the border, warns of retaliation if border violated

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stern warning to Belarus over alleged hostile actions and military buildup near the Ukrainian border. In a statement released on the evening of 25 August, the ministry called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from the border area to a distance exceeding the range of its available weapons systems.

Previously, Kyiv had warned the Belarusian government against attempting to invade Ukraine during Minsk’s several border deployments and exercises, as Belarus appeared to be simulating aggressive intentions to draw more Ukrainian forces to the border, to benefit Russia elsewhere. It remains unclear how serious the situation is this time. Currently, Belarus is Russia’s de facto client state.

Referring to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the Ministry says the Armed Forces of Belarus are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including Special Operations Forces, as well as weapons and military equipment in the Homyel Oblast near Ukraine’s northern borders “under the guise of exercises.” The military hardware reportedly includes tanks, artillery, multiple rocket launcher systems, air defense systems, and engineering equipment. The presence of Russia’s former Wagner PMC mercenaries has also been recorded.

The Homyel or Gomel region borders on Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, and Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia used Belarus’ Homyel Oblast as a staging ground for its unsuccessful offensives against Kyiv and Chernihiv, launching missiles from the region and utilizing Belarusian airfields in the area.

Homyel/Gomel on the map. Map: Liveuamap.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed concern that conducting military exercises in the border zone and in close proximity to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant poses threats to both Ukraine’s national security and global security.

We call on the officials of the Republic of Belarus not to make tragic mistakes for their own country under pressure from Moscow,” the statement says, urging the Belarusian armed forces to “cease hostile actions and withdraw troops from the state border of Ukraine” to a distance exceeding the range of destruction of the fire systems available in Belarus.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine has never taken and does not intend to take any hostile actions against the Belarusian people. However, it warned,

“We warn that in the event of a violation of Ukraine’s state border by Belarus, our state will take all necessary measures to exercise the right to self-defense guaranteed by the UN Charter. At the same time, all troop concentrations, military facilities and supply routes on the territory of Belarus will be legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Several days ago, Lukashenka said that he moved nearly a third of his army to the border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Belarusian officials confirmed their significantly increased military presence along the Belarusian border with Ukraine, with the deployment of additional aircraft, air defense troops, and anti-aircraft missiles.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts