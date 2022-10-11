Russia brings Shahed drones into Belarus, takes out equipment – intel

As of 10 October, 32 Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones (renamed by Russia to Geran-2) have already been delivered to Belarus, Ukrainian Intelligence reported. It added that 8 more are to find by 14 October.



Instead, Russia takes out material and technical means and ammunition from Belarusian warehouses. In particular, a railway echelon with ammunition arrived at the Kirovska railway station in Crimea – 12 cars / 492 tons, which was sent from the 43rd ammunition arsenal of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate expects that 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment (219 platforms), ammunition (28 cars) and military-technical property from Belarusian arsenals will arrive at the railway stations in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Tags: Belarus, Shahed-136