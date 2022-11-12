Belarus is indignant that Ukraine is strengthening its border

Belarusian border guards are outraged by the fact that “the Ukrainian military continues to mine the territories adjacent to the border with Belarus,” State Border Committee of Belarus informed.

Belarusians report that the Ukraine’s Armed Forces are allegedly not only mining their border with the aggressor country, but also allegedly “destroying roads” and “infrastructure facilities”.

Belarus border guards even released some video with “mining”.

Before the war, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus gave an “officer’s word” to his Ukrainian colleague that Russian troops would not enter Belarus.

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Belarus shelled Ukrainian cities from their territory.

Also, the probability of a repeated attack by Russian or even Belarusian troops cannot be ruled out.