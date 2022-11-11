Ukraine building wall on border with Belarus / Deputy Head of the Office of the President TG

A wall is being built on the northern border of Ukraine, the border regions with Russia are also being fortified with fortifications, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

“There is another work going on in the north – a wall is being built here on the border with Belarus. A ditch, an embankment, a reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire are engineering barriers being built in Volyn. About 3 km of the border have already been constructed in this way, and the work is ongoing. That’s not all , but we will not reveal the details. Also, work is being carried out in Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts,” Tymoshenko said.

According to Tymoshenko, fortifications are also being built in the regions bordering Russia. Tymoshenko added that Ukrainian border guards have “all the necessary equipment to see the enemy far behind.”

Tags: Kherson