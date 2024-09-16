Eng
Forbes: Ukraine expands incursion into Russia with new thrust into Kursk Oblast

Last week, in response to Russia’s counterattack, Ukraine opened a new axis of advance into Kursk Oblast, breaching border defenses and advancing into Veseloe, where they encountered poorly-trained conscripts.
byYuri Zoria
16/09/2024
2 minute read
forbes ukraine expands incursion russia new thrust kursk oblast situation russia's 16 september 2024 (ukrainian gains blue)
Situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of 16 September 2024 (Ukrainian gains in blue). Map: Liveuamap
Forbes: Ukraine expands incursion into Russia with new thrust into Kursk Oblast

Last week, Ukrainian forces have launched a new offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capturing the town of Veseloe and advancing several kilometers into Russian territory. The operation, which began on 12 September 2024, represents a significant expansion of Ukraine’s ongoing invasion of Russian soil.

According to David Axe’s review on Forbes, Ukrainian combat engineers breached Russian defenses across the border near the village of Novyi Put, located approximately 20 kilometers west of the existing hundreds-square-kilometer Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies reported that the advancing force “has reached the southern outskirts of Veseloe and has practically taken control of it.

By 14 September, Ukrainian tanks had entered Veseloe. The following day, a Ukrainian air force fighter-bomber was observed dropping a satellite-guided glide bomb, believed to be a US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition, on a Russian position in central Veseloe. The Khorne Group, a Ukrainian drone unit, captured footage of the strike, stating on social media, “We are observing all of you.

The Russian defensive efforts in the area reportedly rely heavily on young conscripts, who are poorly-trained and, according to Kremlin policy, not supposed to see combat. This reliance on inexperienced troops is cited as a key factor in the rapid Ukrainian advance, mirroring similar issues faced by Russian forces during the initial Ukrainian thrust into Kursk Oblast in August.

Russia quadruples troops to 45,000 in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine reports

Russian military bloggers have expressed concern about the situation, with one noting, “Our contacts assess the situation as serious.” The Khorne Group taunted Russian forces, challenging them to “Bring us more conscripts and paratroopers.”

While the specific Ukrainian units involved in the Veseloe operation remain unclear, the Khorne Group’s footage appears to show Turkish-made Kirpi armored trucks, which are commonly used by the Ukrainian marine corps. This has led to speculation that the 36th Marine Brigade, already involved in the main Kursk offensive, may be behind this new incursion.

Related:

